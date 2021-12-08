The Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft won’t happen today.

With the Rule 5 Draft was scheduled for later today, but has been postponed indefinitely because of the lockout.

The New York Yankees had some tough decisions to make with some of their prospects.

The Yankees opted to protect five prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, right-hander Ron Marinaccio, outfielder Everson Pereira, right-hander Stephen Ridings and lefty JP Sears were added to the 40-man roster.

The Yankees have three of their top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline exposed in the Rule 5 Draft: catcher Josh Breaux (No. 18), outfielder Brandon Lockridge (No. 19) and right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer (No. 27).