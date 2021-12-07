Who will win the Heisman Trophy this year?

On Monday we learned who the four finalists are for the Heisman Trophy.

There are three quarterbacks coming to New York: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. They’ll be joined by a rare defensive player — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Young is considered the favorite to win the award, bolstered by a blockbuster performance against the nation’s best defense in the SEC Championship game. He threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 win over then-No. 1 Georgia.

Hutchinson was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country, and his performance against Ohio State was legendary in Ann Arbor. He broke Michigan’s single-season sack record and could be in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett broke records at Pitt that were owned by Dan Marino for almost 40 years, and could be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

And Stroud took over the offense at Ohio State and led them to a very good season. Unfortunately for Stroud, his Buckeyes lost to Oregon at home and lost at Michigan, keeping them out of both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.