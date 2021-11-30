The greatest college football game each year is coming soon.

Last weekend we saw some remarkable rivalry games across college football. Ohio State vs Michigan is the best rivalry in the country, but Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State and Alabama vs Auburn lived up to the hype as well.

However, for my money there is no better game each year than the annual Army-Navy game.

The pageantry is second to none. The patriotism is tremendous. And the uniforms — in the stands and on the field — are always on point.

This year, the game is at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

The uniforms the football teams will be wearing in this year’s edition of the game have now been revealed. What do you think?

Navy

We go 0 to 190…real quick💨 Prepare for takeoff on December 11th. #FlyNavy | #BeatArmy pic.twitter.com/9meBdQswAB — Navy Football (@NavyFB) November 30, 2021

Army