At least Rojas doesn’t need to move?

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees announced the club has hired Luis Rojas as their new third base coach.

Rojas, of course, was most recently the manager of the New York Mets.

The New York Yankees today announced that Luis Rojas has been named the club’s third base coach. pic.twitter.com/m7hNYy7ROY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 15, 2021

After two seasons with an overall record of 103-119, the Mets opted not to renew Rojas’ contract.

Rojas replaces Phil Nevin on Aaron Boone’s staff.