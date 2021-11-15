Luis Rojas
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

At least Rojas doesn’t need to move?

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees announced the club has hired Luis Rojas as their new third base coach.

Rojas, of course, was most recently the manager of the New York Mets.

After two seasons with an overall record of 103-119, the Mets opted not to renew Rojas’ contract.

Rojas replaces Phil Nevin on Aaron Boone’s staff.