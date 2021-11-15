Updated NHL power rankings halfway through the month of November.

It seems like every week, more and more teams emerge as the cream of the crop. Several like the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, and Detroit Red Wings are hot while teams that got off to slow starts are picking their play up.

Let’s take a look at the NHL’s mid-November NHL Power Rankings.

32. Arizona Coyotes

Week 5: 0-3-0, 4 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: MIN, CHI, NSH)

Previous Ranking: 32

How much worse will this dreadful Coyotes team be if/when Phil Kessel is dealt?

31. Seattle Kraken

Week 5: 0-3-0, 8 GF, 15 GA (Opponents: VGK, ANA, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 28

Goaltender Phillip Grubauer is becoming a serious problem. Even when they score, the Kraken don’t stand much of a chance with him in net.

30. Ottawa Senators

Week 5: 1-3-0, 8 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: BOS, LAK, PIT, CGY)

Previous Ranking: 29

The Senators are firmly establishing themselves as one of the worst teams in the NHL, but the future is still bright.

29. Montreal Canadiens

Week 5: 1-1-2, 10 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: LAK, CGY, DET, BOS)

Previous Ranking: 31

The Canadiens still stink, but enjoy this incredible assist by Artturi Lehkonen from his knees:

This pass by Artturi Lehkonen had Chris Wideman speechless.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rU6ONz58i0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2021

28. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 5: 2-0-0, 5 GF, 3 GA (Opponents: PIT, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 30

For a team with one of the worst offenses, defenses, and goaltenders in the NHL, a three-game winning streak is cause for celebration.

hands up if you love hockey 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ALsovBKoNh — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 13, 2021

27. Vancouver Canucks

Week 5: 0-3-1, 8 GF, 22 GA (Opponents:ANA x2, COL, VGK)

Previous Ranking: 23

The Canucks had one of the worst defensive weeks of any team so far, even with Quinn Hughes, who’s been one of the best blueliners in the game this season.

26. New York Islanders

Week 5: 0-1-0, 0 GF, 4 GA (Opponent: NJD)

Previous Ranking: 16

Don’t worry, Islanders fans. The team’s weird schedule is almost coming to an end with New York’s home opener at the new UBS Arena in less than a week.

25. Dallas Stars

Week 5: 1-1-0, 7 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: NSH, PHI)

Previous Ranking: 26

Will the Stars’ first regulation win of the season mark a turnaround for this underperforming team?

24. Colorado Avalanche

Week 5: 2-0-0, 13 GF, 3 GA (Opponents: VAN, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 27

The Avalanche finally looked like themselves this week, scoring goals like crazy and defending incredibly well.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 5: 0-2-0, 6 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: WSH, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 10

The Blue Jackets are having the best start to any season in franchise history and celebrated with the announcement that they’ll be retiring Rick Nash’s number.

22. Buffalo Sabres

Week 5: 1-2-0, 10 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: WSH, EDM, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 21

The Sabres came so close to coming out of this tough week 2-1-0. They’re proving that they can definitely run with the big dogs.

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 5: 1-2-1, 9 GF, 17 GA (Opponents: CHI, FLA, OTT, WSH)

Previous Ranking: 24

The Penguins put out an entirely healthy lineup (minus Evgeni Malkin, of course) for the first time this season on Sunday, but still lost 6-1. There’s work to be done.

20. San Jose Sharks

Week 5: 1-2-0, 7 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: CGY, WPG, COL)

Previous Ranking: 18

At least the Sharks are getting their guys back from COVID-19 protocol.

The inductees, those blazers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Rc3tFn0kbC — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 15, 2021

19. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 5: 1-2-0, 4 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: TOR, CAR, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 12

The Flyers didn’t come away with ideal results this week, but the games they played were tough. They’ve still been impressive and look better than they did a season ago.

18. Boston Bruins

Week 5: 3-1-0, 16 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: OTT, EDM, NJD, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 25

Is Boston’s offense finally coming alive? The “Perfection Line” might just be back, folks.

17. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 5: 1-0-1, 4 GF, 4 GA (Opponents: CAR, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 11

The Lightning have been inconsistent, but are definitely getting there.

16. New Jersey Devils

Week 5: 2-1-1, 17 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: FLA, NYI, BOS, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 20

The Devils earned points in three of four very tough games this week. Dawson Mercer has been one of the best rookies in the league and his line can’t stop scoring. These Devils mean business.

15. St. Louis Blues

Week 5: 1-2-1, 12 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: WPG, NSH, CAR, EDM)

Previous Ranking: 8

This wasn’t the best week for the Blues result- and competition-wise, but fans have to like what they’re seeing from their team this season.

14. Detroit Red Wings

Week 5: 2-1-0, 7 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: EDM, WSH, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 14

We talk about Detroit’s rookies, who deserve so much praise, constantly, but we also have to show some love to Tyler Bertuzzi, who’s on fire right now.

13. Los Angeles Kings

Week 5: 3-0-1, 12 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: TOR, MTL, OTT, WPG)

Previous Ranking: 22

This was a big week for the Kings, who are earning points even without some of their important players.

12. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 5: 3-0-0, 14 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: SEA, MIN, VAN)

Previous Ranking: 19

Like the Avalanche, the Golden Knights looked like their normal selves this week, scoring LOTS of goals and playing good defense.

11. Winnipeg Jets

Week 5: 2-0-1, 9 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: STL, SJS, LAK)

Previous Ranking: 13

Kyle Connor is still underrated: he’s one of the Jets’ best players and is currently a top goalscorer in the NHL.

10. Nashville Predators

Week 5: 3-0-0, 12 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: DAL, STL, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 17

The Predators scored a whopping four goals in each game they played this week. Matt Duchene is still firing on all cylinders.

9. Calgary Flames

Week 5: 1-2-1, 8 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: SJS, MTL, TOR, OTT)

Previous Ranking: 4

Watching the Tkachuk brothers face off this weekend was fun.

8. Minnesota Wild

Week 5: 2-1-0, 11 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: ARI, VGK, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 5

An elite team offensively and defensively, the Wild have one of the best groups of players in the league.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 5: 3-1-0, 11 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: LAK, PHI, CGY, BUF)

Previous Ranking: 6

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares. Toronto’s superstars have been going above and beyond.

Anyone have fun last night? 🦂🦂🦂 pic.twitter.com/gYWEerI1Hk — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 15, 2021

6. New York Rangers

Week 5: 3-0-0, 13 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: FLA, CBJ, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 9

This was a big week for the Rangers, but the real story might just be the kids coming alive on Sunday against the Devils. Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko had been struggling mightily, so it was relieving for the organization and fans to see them shine.

5. Anaheim Ducks

Week 5: 3-0-0, 15 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: VAN x2, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 7

The Ducks have won seven games in a row! Is this the most underrated team in the league, at the moment?

4. Edmonton Oilers

Week 5: 2-2-0, 14 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: DET, BOS, BUF, STL)

Previous Ranking: 2

The rate at which Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are scoring is genuinely unfathomable.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 5: 2-1-0, 6 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: TBL, PHIL, STL)

Previous Ranking: 3

Even when they’re not scoring much, the Hurricanes do well because they don’t give up goals.

2. Washington Capitals

Week 5: 4-0-0, 17 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: BUF, DET, CBJ, PIT)

Previous Ranking: 15

Alex Ovechkin is now fourth all-time in goals. The greatest goal-scorer of all time.

1. Florida Panthers

Week 5: 0-2-2, 10 GF, 17 GA (Opponents: NYR, NJD, PIT, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 1

The Panthers seem unable to win since losing their first regulation game of the season last Monday. Time will tell how rough of a patch this is. For now, they’re still the best in the league.