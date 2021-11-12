Georgia’s reign as the top dog continues after another dominant performance

We haven’t seen too much movement at the top of our power rankings in recent weeks. Georgia continues to keep its stranglehold on that top spot.

But there is some movement below the Bulldogs. The debate between undefeated Cincinnati and one-loss power-five schools continues. Not to mention, there is a tight race for the Big Ten Championship.

Here are the games we’re marking down on the calendar this coming weekend:

#10 Texas A&M @ Ole Miss — The Rebels are ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff Rankings. This isn’t a classic matchup between SEC bluebloods, but it should be a great game nonetheless.

#8 Michigan @ Penn State — Although the Nittany Lions have been bit by the injury bug, they were a constant fixture in our power rankings just a few weeks ago.

#6 Oklahoma @ Baylor — Undefeated Oklahoma gets a tough test across state lines as they travel to Waco, TX.

#5 Ohio State vs. Purdue — The Buckeyes are looking to continue their dominance in the Big Ten against ranked Purdue.

1. Georgia (9-0)

Ho hum, another week, another win. Georgia continues to cruise towards the SEC Championship Game and a potential meeting with Alabama.

Next Game: @ Tennessee — 12:00 PM ET

2. Alabama (8-1)

It wasn’t their most impressive win of the season, but Alabama managed to stave off LSU this past weekend. Even though they have one loss on the ledger, it’s hard to argue against Bama being any lower than No. 2 here. The stage is set for Bama and Georgia to meet in the SEC Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff.

Next Game: vs. New Mexico State — 12:00 PM

3. Cincinnati (9-0)

Unlike the College Football Playoff Committee, we aren’t looking for reasons to keep Cincinnati out of the party. Sure, they don’t play the toughest schedule in the world, but they are undefeated and beat a top 10 team earlier this year (Notre Dame).

Next Game: FRIDAY @ South Florida — 6:00 PM

4. Oregon (8-1)

The Ducks have the most impressive win of any of the one-loss teams. They beat Ohio State earlier this season and they have an inside track on the College Football Playoff if they can run the table in the Pac-12.

Next Game: vs. Washington St. — 10:30 PM

5. Ohio State (8-1)

THE Ohio State is nipping at Oregon’s heels. The Buckeyes would love to have another shot at the Ducks in the College Football Playoff, but they will have to escape the crowded Big Ten before that can happen.

Next Game: vs. Purdue — 12:00 PM

6. Oklahoma (9-0)

Undefeated Oklahoma is behind three one-loss teams on our rankings this week, but that’s due to their strength of schedule. The Sooners have only beaten one ranked team all year — No. 21 Texas. The Longhorns are 4-5 and well out of the AP Poll.

Next Game: @ Baylor — 12:00 PM

7. Michigan State (8-1)

Michigan State is one of the Big Ten teams still holding out hope for a trip to the College Football Playoff. They dropped their first game of the season to Purdue last weekend, but they still rank ahead of Michigan. After all, they beat the Wolverines.

Next Game: vs. Maryland — 12:00 PM

8. Michigan (8-1)

The Wolverines are still looking at a potential run to the Big Ten Championship Game and possibly more. They can up their stock with wins against Penn State and Ohio State in the last three weeks of the regular season.

Next Game: @ Penn State – -12:00 PM

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

Notre Dame is having a strong season, but that loss to Cincinnati earlier this year still haunts them. Their strength of schedule and lack of a conference championship game will keep them from climbing too high on our rankings and the College Football Playoff Committee’s

Next Game: @ Virginia — 12:00 PM

10. Texas A&M (7-2)

Texas A&M is the only two-loss team in the top 10. A win over Bama earlier this year is the main reason why we like the Aggies in this spot. It also doesn’t hurt that they beat Auburn 20-3 last weekend.

Next Game: @ Ole Miss — 7:00 PM

Just Missed: Oklahoma State (8-1), Wake Forest (8-1)