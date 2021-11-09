Adam Warren
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Many minor leaguers are now looking for work.

The New York Yankees have five major leaguers who are now free agents. The organization also has 22 minor leaguers looking for a new contract.

The most recognizable name on the list is pitcher Adam Warren, who was involved in two notable trades with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 — one that brought Starlin Castro to the Bronx, the second saw him come back to the Yankees with Gleyber Torres in the Aroldis Chapman trade.

Here’s the complete list:

  • Trey Amburgey, OF
  • Socrates Brito, OF
  • Kaleb Cowart, RHP
  • Frederick Cuevas, OF
  • J.D. Davis, OF
  • Juan De Leon, OF
  • Kevin Gadea, RHP
  • Dermis Garcia, 3B
  • Wilkerman Garcia, SS
  • Isiah Gilliam, OF
  • Nick Goody, RHP
  • Nick Green, RHP
  • Kyle Holder, SS
  • Jason Lopez, C
  • Thomas Milone, OF
  • Justin O’Conner, RHP
  • Jio Orozco, RHP
  • Freicer Perez, RHP
  • David Sosebee, RHP
  • Jefry Valdez, RHP
  • Brandon Wagner, 3B
  • Adam Warren, RHP