Many minor leaguers are now looking for work.
The New York Yankees have five major leaguers who are now free agents. The organization also has 22 minor leaguers looking for a new contract.
The most recognizable name on the list is pitcher Adam Warren, who was involved in two notable trades with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 — one that brought Starlin Castro to the Bronx, the second saw him come back to the Yankees with Gleyber Torres in the Aroldis Chapman trade.
Here’s the complete list:
- Trey Amburgey, OF
- Socrates Brito, OF
- Kaleb Cowart, RHP
- Frederick Cuevas, OF
- J.D. Davis, OF
- Juan De Leon, OF
- Kevin Gadea, RHP
- Dermis Garcia, 3B
- Wilkerman Garcia, SS
- Isiah Gilliam, OF
- Nick Goody, RHP
- Nick Green, RHP
- Kyle Holder, SS
- Jason Lopez, C
- Thomas Milone, OF
- Justin O’Conner, RHP
- Jio Orozco, RHP
- Freicer Perez, RHP
- David Sosebee, RHP
- Jefry Valdez, RHP
- Brandon Wagner, 3B
- Adam Warren, RHP