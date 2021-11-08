The Yankees had one player honored in this year’s awards.
On Sunday, the winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were named. New York Yankees‘ outfielder Joey Gallo won his second consecutive award in right field.
The Yankees acquired Gallo from the Texas Rangers at the deadline.
Here are the rest of the winners:
- Catcher: Sean Murphy (Oakland), Jacob Stallings (Pittsburgh)
- First Base: Yuli Gurriel (Houston), Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis)
- Second Base: Marcus Semien (Toronto), Tommy Edman (St. Louis)
- Shortstop: Carlos Correa (Houston), Brandon Crawford (San Francisco)
- Third Base: Matt Chapman (Oakland), Nolan Arenado (St. Louis)
- Left Field: Andrew Benintendi (Kansas City), Tyler O’Neill (St. Louis)
- Centerfield: Michael Taylor (Kansas City), Harrison Bader (St. Louis)
- Right Field: Gallo (Texas/Yankees), Adam Duvall (Florida/Atlanta)
- Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (White Sox), Max Fried (Atlanta)
