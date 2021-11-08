Luis Rojas is a strong candidate to be the New York Yankees’ next third-base coach.

The New York Yankees are close to hiring former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas as their next third-base coach.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Rojas got on well with manager Aaron Boone during his interview.

Hear the strong likelihood is that Luis Rojas will take the job as #Yankees third base coach. Word from multiple sources is that he liked Boone and vice versa in the interview process. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2021

Rojas was 103-119 in two years with the Mets. He was fired at the end of the season and could now succeed Phil Nevin, Boone’s longtime friend, as third base coach. The Yankees were thrown out at home plate an MLB-worst 22 times in 2021, and there’s hope hiring Luis Rojas will curb those mistakes.

In the meantime, the Yankees still need to hire a hitting coach and first base coach. Stay tuned to ESNY for further updates.