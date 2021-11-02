ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 9.

The battle for the NFL MVP is as tight as ever, and the best part is, we’re only in Week 9!

We still have yet to witness over half of the regular season thus far and numerous quarterbacks are making their case as to why they should earn the league’s top individual award. I mean seriously, we are blessed to have the NFL — it is truly the ultimate reality show.

Multiple quarterbacks’ odds are shortening ahead of Week 9, including those of Aaron Rodgers. But regardless, the latest MVP favorite — the tall guy from that team out in Western New York — remains on top.

MVP Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Josh Allen +200

Tom Brady +600

Dak Prescott +600

Kyler Murray +600

Aaron Rodgers +800

Matthew Stafford +800

Derek Carr +2000

Justin Herbert +2000

Lamar Jackson +2000

Joe Burrow +4000

Patrick Mahomes +4000

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Josh Allen Remains the Favorite

Josh Allen is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league on the AFC team to beat following another impressive performance and win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

Despite it remaining close on the scoreboard for much of the afternoon, Buffalo was able to pull away with 16 fourth-quarter points.

Allen threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the process.

Aaron Rodgers’ Odds Skyrocket

What a win it was for Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers last Thursday.

The veteran quarterback put together a marvelous performance and became the first opposing quarterback to defeat the Cardinals this year — Arizona was 7-0 entering the primetime matchup.

And because of Rodgers’ efforts, his FanDuel Sportsbook MVP odds have skyrocketed from +1400 to +800.

Rodgers only threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns but did so without a number of healthy targets, including star receiver Davante Adams.

Expect Rodgers’ odds to continue increasing as long as he keeps putting together impressive performances and the Packers remain in the win column.

Smart Bet: Matthew Stafford at +600

Right now, I love Matthew Stafford at +600 for two reasons.

One, he keeps playing great, and two, the Rams look more and more like a Super Bowl contender, especially after a Week 8 blowout win and the subsequent trade for edge rusher Von Miller.

Stafford most recently threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Houston this past Sunday.

Put money down now, because when Stafford keeps playing the way he has and the Rams keep winning ballgames, his odds will shorten. You won’t get the same type of value in about a month, I can guarantee you that.

Justin Herbert Suddenly a Longshot

Second-year Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is now +2500 to win the prestigious individual award after he was +1800 last week.

The reason being — his last two performances have sort of been underwhelming.

Herbert threw for just 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a blowout loss to Baltimore in Week 6 and then threw for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in Sunday’s defeat against the Patriots.

The young signal-caller looked to be one of the MVP frontrunners just a few weeks ago. However, poor performances and losses will decrease anyone’s odds — some bettors are realizing this with Herbert ahead of Week 9.

