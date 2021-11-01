Did Chicago’s drama impact the top of our power rankings?

The first month of the 2021-22 NHL regular season is in the books. For some, it was a terrific month. For others, it brought disappointment. And for those associated with the Chicago Blackhawks, it brought drama.

Chicago needs a new president of hockey operations and general manager (and, possibly a new head coach soon). And the fallout extended to the red-hot Florida Panthers, where head coach Joel Quenneville resigned because of his inaction. However, Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will not receive any discipline from the league or the Jets.

As the hockey world tries to move past the disturbing week of news surrounding the Hawks, lets update our power rankings.

32. Arizona Coyotes

Week 3: 0-4-0, 5 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: FLA, TBL, WSH, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 31

A tough schedule combined with an inability to score leaves the Coyotes winless after three weeks.

31. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 3: 0-2-1, 5 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: TOR, CAR, STL)

Previous Ranking: 32

What a season the Blackhawks are having. Choosing a championship over morals, values, and basic human decency will never yield positive results, something Chicago is learning the hard way.

On the ice, it’s surprising the winless Blackhawks aren’t the worst team in the NHL beginning November.

30. Montreal Canadiens

Week 3: 1-3-0, 9 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: SEA, SJS, LAK, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 27

The fact that the Canadiens are struggling so mightily against good and not-so-good teams alike is cause for concern.

29. Ottawa Senators

Week 3: 1-1-0, 9 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: WSH, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 24

Goaltender Matt Murray is missed, but Ottawa’s defense is costing them.

28. Vancouver Canucks

Week 3: 0-3-0, 4 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: MIN, PHI, EDM)

Previous Ranking: 17

In an attempt to turn things around after the disaster that was last season, the Canucks have been focusing on improving their defense and it’s been working. However, it’s coming at the cost of their offense, which isn’t getting anything done.

27. Dallas Stars

Week 3: 0-2-1, 4 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: CBJ, VGK, OTT)

Previous Ranking: 13

The Stars’ stars have gone missing far too often this season and are a primary factor in the team’s three-game losing streak.

26. Los Angeles Kings

Week 3: 2-2-0, 10 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: STL, WPG, MTL, BUF)

Previous Ranking: 28

Captain Anže Kopitar is scoring like crazy and his line is one of the best in hockey, but the team’s injuries are beginning to really pile up.

25. Seattle Kraken

Week 3: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: MTL, MIN, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 30

The Kraken are looking much better as of late and Brandon Tanev is a player they have to thank for that.

24. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 3: 0-3-0, 3 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: TBL, CGY, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 9

Boy, are the Penguins glad to have Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter back.

23. New York Islanders

Week 3: 0-0-1, 2 GF, 3 GA (Opponent: NSH)

Previous Ranking: 10

If there was an award for the strangest schedule to start the season, it would go to the Islanders.

22. Boston Bruins

Week 3: 1-2-0, 4 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: FLA, CAR, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 14

The “Perfection Line” is, as usual, one of the best in the NHL, but the Bruins have been struggling to score.

21. Colorado Avalanche

Week 3: 2-1-0, 9 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: VGK, STL, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 21

This week was much better from the Avalanche, who took four points in three very tough games.

20. Nashville Predators

Week 3: 2-0-0, 6 GF, 3 GA (Opponents: SJS, NYI)

Previous Ranking: 20

It wasn’t easy, but the Predators managed to squeeze out two huge wins against good teams while giving up just three goals total.

19. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 3: 3-0-0, 11 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: COL, DAL, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 29

Are the Golden Knights heating up just in time to add a certain star center to their team?

18. Anaheim Ducks

Week 3: 1-1-2, 14 GF, 15 GA (Opponents: WPG, BUF, VGK,MTL)

Previous Ranking: 26

Beloved captain Ryan Getzlaf entered the history books as he became the franchise’s all-time leading point-scorer.

17. New Jersey Devils

Week 3: 1-1-1, 10 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: CGY, PIT, CBJ)

Previous Ranking: 15

The Devils still look pretty impressive, but were hit with some bad news this week: star center Jack Hughes is going to miss five more weeks with his shoulder injury.

16. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 3: 2-1-0, 11 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: BUF, PIT, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 23

The Lightning looked more like themselves in Week 3, but will they be able to play this well moving forward against the league’s top teams? (The answer is probably yes.)

15. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 3: 2-1-0, 9 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: CAR, CHI, DET)

Previous Ranking: 25

As the Maple Leafs began to wake up, defenseman Morgan Rielly signed a huge eight-year extension to stay in Toronto.

14. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 3: 2-1-0, 7 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: EDM, VAN, CGY)

Previous Ranking: 16

The Flyers’ lack of discipline came back to bite them in their ugly loss to the Calgary Flames, but this group has had a strong start to the season and continues to steal points from good teams.

13. Minnesota Wild

Week 3: 1-2-0, 5 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: VAN, SEA, COL)

Previous Ranking: 7

The Wild didn’t look great this week, but their poor play can be attributed to some of their stars entering COVID-19 protocol.

12. San Jose Sharks

Week 3: 1-2-0, 3 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: NSH, MTL, WPG)

Previous Ranking: 6

Speaking of COVID-19 protocol, the Sharks have been affected more so than any other team, for the second-straight year.

11. Detroit Red Wings

Week 3: 1-1-1, 9 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: WSH, FLA, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 18

Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider have been as advertised. The future is bright in Hockey Town.

10. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 3: 2-1-0, 8 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: DAL, NYR, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 22

This wasn’t a great week for the Blue Jackets defensively, but they’re proving to be quite good at getting points when they can.

9. Winnipeg Jets

Week 3: 2-0-1, 8 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: ANA, LAK, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 11

The Jets are looking better by the week on the ice, but general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has found himself in the midst of the drama that he and the Blackhawks caused.

8. Buffalo Sabres

Week 3: 2-1-0, 11 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: TBL, ANA, LAK)

Previous Ranking: 19

The fact that the Sabres are actually very good is going to make bidding Jack Eichel farewell, which could be happening soon, much easier.

7. Edmonton Oilers

Week 3: 1-1-0, 5 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: PHI, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 2

The Oilers could very well become the best team in the NHL if they upgrade in net.

6. St. Louis Blues

Week 3: 2-1-0, 7 GF, 4 GA (Opponents: LAK, COL, CHI)

Previous Ranking: 4

With two shutouts in three games this week, the Blues are showing off their much-improved defense.

5. New York Rangers

Week 3: 2-1-0, 8 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: CGY, CBJ, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 5

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin continues to steal wins for a good Rangers team that’s still trying to figure things out offensively.

4. Washington Capitals

Week 3: 2-0-1, 11 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: OTT, DET, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 8

T.J. Oshie has been added to the list of important but injured Capitals, but the team is in good hands as long as guys like Evgeny Kuznetsov keep stepping up.

3. Calgary Flames

Week 3: 4-0-0, 18 GF, 4 GA (Opponents: NYR, NJD, PIT, PHI)

Previous Ranking: 12

The Flames are living up to their name. They’re one of the hottest teams in the league, are sitting atop their division, and are playing absolutely elite hockey in all zones and in all situations.

2. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 3: 4-0-0, 15 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: TOR, BOS, CHI, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 3

Another week of the Hurricanes proving the doubters wrong. They’re the hottest team in the league, score at an unbelievably high rate, and don’t let much get past their defensemen and goaltenders.

1. Florida Panthers

Week 3: 3-0-1, 14 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: ARI, BOS, DET, BOS)

Previous Ranking: 1

Even without Quenneville behind the bench, the Panthers are still the best team in the league and should be able to get over this coaching change without any issue.