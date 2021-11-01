The Martian isn’t No. 1… or 2.
The World Series was extended for at least one more game on Sunday night, but both New York teams are already in postseason mode.
On Monday, Baseball America dropped their rankings of the top ten prospects in the New York Yankees organization. And there’s at least one surprise in the list: Jasson Dominguez isn’t in the top two.
For most scouting services, shortstop Anthony Volpe has been the Yankees’ top prospect for most of 2021. He remains there in the BA update. But who else made their top ten list?
Here’s how Baseball America ranked the Yankees’ top ten prospects at the close of the 2021 baseball year. What do you think?
- Anthony Volpe, SS
- Oswald Peraza, SS
- Jasson Dominguez, OF
- Luis Gil, RHP
- Austin Wells, C
- Hayden Wesneski, RHP
- Trey Sweeney, SS
- Oswaldo Cabrera, 2B/3B
- Luis Medina, RHP
- Ken Waldichuk, LHP
BA also updated their rankings of the best prospect in the organization by tool. Here are the best Yankees prospects by tool according to the publication:
Best Hitter for Average: Anthony Volpe
Best Power Hitter: Anthony Garcia
Best Strike-Zone Discipline: Anthony Volpe
Fastest Baserunner: Oswald Peraza
Best Athlete: Estevan Florial
Best Fastball: Stephen Ridings
Best Curveball: Clarke Schmidt
Best Slider: Greg Weissert
Best Changeup: Ron Marinaccio
Best Control: Jhony Brito
Best Defensive Catcher: Antonio Gomez
Best Defensive Infielder: Oswald Peraza
Best Infield Arm: Oswald Peraza
Best Defensive Outfielder: Estevan Florial
Best Outfield Arm: Estevan Florial
