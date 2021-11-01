The Martian isn’t No. 1… or 2.

The World Series was extended for at least one more game on Sunday night, but both New York teams are already in postseason mode.

On Monday, Baseball America dropped their rankings of the top ten prospects in the New York Yankees organization. And there’s at least one surprise in the list: Jasson Dominguez isn’t in the top two.

For most scouting services, shortstop Anthony Volpe has been the Yankees’ top prospect for most of 2021. He remains there in the BA update. But who else made their top ten list?

Here’s how Baseball America ranked the Yankees’ top ten prospects at the close of the 2021 baseball year. What do you think?

Anthony Volpe, SS Oswald Peraza, SS Jasson Dominguez, OF Luis Gil, RHP Austin Wells, C Hayden Wesneski, RHP Trey Sweeney, SS Oswaldo Cabrera, 2B/3B Luis Medina, RHP Ken Waldichuk, LHP

BA also updated their rankings of the best prospect in the organization by tool. Here are the best Yankees prospects by tool according to the publication:

Best Hitter for Average: Anthony Volpe

Best Power Hitter: Anthony Garcia

Best Strike-Zone Discipline: Anthony Volpe

Fastest Baserunner: Oswald Peraza

Best Athlete: Estevan Florial

Best Fastball: Stephen Ridings

Best Curveball: Clarke Schmidt

Best Slider: Greg Weissert

Best Changeup: Ron Marinaccio

Best Control: Jhony Brito

Best Defensive Catcher: Antonio Gomez

Best Defensive Infielder: Oswald Peraza

Best Infield Arm: Oswald Peraza

Best Defensive Outfielder: Estevan Florial

Best Outfield Arm: Estevan Florial