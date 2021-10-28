Aaron Judge won a Fielding Bible award after being snubbed by the Gold Gloves.

New York Yankees star right-fielder Aaron Judge was named a 2021 Fielding Bible Award winner for his defensive excellence last season.

(@TheJudge44) * 1st career Fielding Bible Award * 2nd Yankees OF to win a Fielding Bible Award (Brett Gardner) * T-2nd among RF in Outfield Arm Runs Saved#SquadUp pic.twitter.com/cQ6iHf7622 — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) October 28, 2021

Judge managed to stay healthy all season and flashed the leather more than a few times in right field. He tallied eight assists thanks to an amazing arm, and he posted a +9 DRS. Judge also spent some time in center field and also provided effective defense there.

But in a shocking turn of events, Aaron Judge was not named a Gold Glove finalist. His teammate Joey Gallo, however, was. Perhaps the Gold Glove voters have a soft spot in their hearts for proper three true outcomes players who bat .199 but with tons of home runs and strikeouts?

Either way, this is yet another accomplishment for Aaron Judge as he enters his final year of arbitration ahead of free agency. He turns 30 in April and hit .287 with 39 home runs and 96 RBI in 2021. Judge also didn’t miss significant time after three injury-riddled seasons.

With this Fielding Bible Award now under his belt, perhaps the New York Yankees will now do the right thing: give Aaron Judge the big contract extension he deserves.