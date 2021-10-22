The NBA 75 is out and Dwight Howard is the biggest snub, but he’s far from the only legend feeling left out.

Picking 75 of the greatest players in NBA history isn’t an easy task, but leaving Dwight Howard off is criminal. Out of all the snubs — and there were a few — Howard is the most egregious.

He’s being penalized for transitioning nicely into a great role player. Sure, there were a few bumps in the road for Howard as he aged, but his overall resumé speaks for itself:

Eight NBA All-Star appearances

Eight All-NBA selections (five First Team selections)

Three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009-2011

Five All-Defense selections

Led the league in rebounds five times

Led the league in blocks two times

NBA Champion

Howard is a no-doubt, sure-fire, lock-it-up, first-ballot Hall of Famer. At one point in time, he was the most dominant big man in the league. In fact, he was exactly that from 2008-2012, the five years he was First Team All-NBA.

Everyone on the NBA 75 is a legend. That’s not in dispute. No disrespect to Damian Lillard because he is on his way to a Hall of Fame career as well, but Howard’s body of work is better. Lillard has one First Team All-NBA selection to Howard’s five.

Other Snubs Out There

Howard is the one snub that stands out, but he’s hardly alone.

Alex English is always overlooked during these discussions. English led the NBA in scoring during the 80s. He was an eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA, and led the league in scoring in 1983. Scoring is the most important thing in basketball and English was one of the greatest to ever do it.

Pau Gasol has an argument to make. He has a ton of individual accolades, but his championship qualities stand out. Kobe Bryant doesn’t get his fourth and fifth rings without Gasol.

Speaking of championship qualities, either Manu Ginóbili or Tony Parker would have made a nice addition to the list. Those Spurs championships don’t happen without them. My pick would be Manu, possibly the greatest sixth man in NBA history.

Real hoopers also know that Kyrie Irving should be on the NBA 75.

Here’s the list of 76 players to make the NBA 75 (there was a tie in voting on the final spot):

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. Ray Allen

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Carmelo Anthony

5. Nate Archibald

6. Paul Arizin

7. Charles Barkley

8. Rick Barry

9. Elgin Baylor

10. Dave Bing

11. Larry Bird

12. Kobe Bryant

13. Wilt Chamberlain

14. Bob Cousy

15. Dave Cowens

16. Billy Cunningham

17. Stephen Curry

18. Anthony Davis

19. Dave DeBusschere

20. Clyde Drexler

21. Tim Duncan

22. Kevin Durant

23. Julius Erving

24. Patrick Ewing

25. Walt Frazier

26. Kevin Garnett

27. George Gervin

28. Hal Greer

29. James Harden

30. John Havlicek

31. Elvin Hayes

32. Allen Iverson

33. LeBron James

34. Magic Johnson

35. Sam Jones

36. Michael Jordan

37. Jason Kidd

38. Kawhi Leonard

39. Damian Lillard

40. Jerry Lucas

41. Karl Malone

42. Moses Malone

43. Pete Maravich

44. Bob McAdoo

45. Kevin McHale

46. George Mikan

47. Reggie Miller

48. Earl Monroe

49. Steve Nash

50. Dirk Nowitzki

51. Hakeem Olajuwon

52. Shaquille O’Neal

53. Robert Parish

54. Chris Paul

55. Gary Payton

56. Bob Pettit

57. Paul Pierce

58. Scottie Pippen

59. Willis Reed

60. Oscar Robertson

61. David Robinson

62. Dennis Rodman

63. Bill Russell

64. Dolph Schayes

65. Bill Sharman

66. John Stockton

67. Isiah Thomas

68. Nate Thurmond

69. Wes Unseld

70. Dwyane Wade

71. Bill Walton

72. Jerry West

73. Russell Westbrook

74. Lenny Wilkens

75. Dominique Wilkins

76. James Worthy