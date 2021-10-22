It’s Georgia’s world and we’re all just living in it.

We’ve started to reach the point in the season where a few teams have a bye week and others have intriguing conference matchups worth watching.

Top ten teams are losing, or winning ugly, on a weekly basis. Which has opened the door for an insane finish with playoff implications playing out every Saturday. Can some of the upstart teams finish their seasons strong enough for a significant bowl game or CFP invite?

Here are four games we’re watching this weekend.

LSU @ #12 Ole Miss — How will LSU’s players respond to the news Ed Orgeron is out of a job at the end of the season? Upset special here!

#5 Ohio State @ Indiana — even with an early season home loss the Buckeyes are on the rise. Will the Hoosiers give them a game in Bloomington?

Clemson @ #23 Pittsburgh — an unranked Clemson team rolls into Pitt with a chance to make a statement in a lost season.

USC @ #13 Notre Dame — an old rivalry game between two powerhouse programs, the Irish are trying to climb back into the top ten.

So which ten teams made our rankings this week? Let’s break it down.

1. Georgia (7-0)

Georgia looks unbeatable right now. Their defense is the best in the nation, loaded with future NFL talent. And their offense is getting it together. Watch out for the Bulldogs!

Next Game: 10/30 vs. Florida — 3:30 PM ET

2. Cincinnati (6-0)

Look at this! The Bearcats are, right now, officially crashing the CFP party! Cincinnati has one marquee win on their resume (Notre Dame) and the rest of their schedule lines up for them to have a legit shot at a playoff berth.

Next Game: @ Navy — Noon ET

3. Alabama (6-1)

Alabama is back up to No. 5 in the AP poll this week and could play their way back into the playoff mix if they can finish the season strong. They don’t have another ranked opponent on the schedule until their final game against Auburn.

Next Game: vs Tennessee — 7:00 PM ET

4. Michigan (6-0)

Undefeated and rolling, the fightin’ Jim Harbaughs are looking good. Their defense is tough and their offense is giving them enough to win games every weekend. But their schedule is a nightmare down the stretch; they have Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State still coming.

Next Game: vs Northwestern — Noon ET

5. Oklahoma (7-0)

It appears they have chosen their starting quarterback, but it isn’t Spencer Rattler. Their finale against Oklahoma State could be for a playoff spot. This weekend, however, should be another opportunity for a big offensive day for the Sooners.

Next Game: @ Kansas — Noon ET

6. Oklahoma State (6-0)

The Cowboys are keeping pace with their in-state rivals, which could set up an epic showdown in the season’s final week. They need to stay the course, however; this weekend’s game at Iowa State set up as a potential trap game against an opponent who was a top-ten team earlier this year.

Next Game: @ Iowa State — 3:30 PM ET

7. Oregon (5-1)

Again, Oregon is ahead of Ohio State in our power rankings because they beat the Buckeyes in their building. If they can finish the season with only one loss, they’ll have an argument for a playoff spot.

Next Game: @ UCLA — 3:30 PM ET

8. Ohio State (5-1)

The Buckeyes are up to No. 5 in the AP Poll this week and have been rolling people since their ugly home loss to Oregon. They now have something to prove in a Big Ten Conference that’s getting a lot of national attention.

Next Game: @ Indiana — 7:30 PM ET

9. Notre Dame (5-1)

We’re going to give Notre Dame a little love right now because their one loss is to the No. 2 team in the country (a “better” loss than Ohio State’s loss to Oregon). They’ll be tested this weekend against an old rival.

Next Game: vs USC — 7:30 PM ET

10. Mississippi (5-1)

Their only loss was at Alabama — by one. They have the top quarterback in next year’s draft class and a talented offense around him. This weekend’s game will be against an emotional opponent.

Next Game: vs LSU — 3:30 PM ET

Just Missed: Penn State (5-1), Michigan State (7-0), Iowa (6-1), Coastal Carolina (6-0)