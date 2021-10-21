New York Yankees first base coach Reggie Willits is leaving the team to take a volunteer coaching job at Oklahoma.

The New York Yankees will not retain first base coach Reggie Willits, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Rather, he will accept a “volunteer assistant coach” position with his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma.

Willits had served as the Yankees’ first base coach since joining manager Aaron Boone’s staff in 2018. Hitting coach Marcus Thames and third base coach Phil Nevin were also let go last week, as was assistant PJ Pilittere.

Now, the front office will have to fill four coaching vacancies as it deals with Reggie Willits and his somewhat unexpected departure.