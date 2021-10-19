After some minor handwringing over his future, Aaron Boone will return as manager of the 2022 New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees have decided to keep Aaron Boone on as manager on a new three-year contract. Several sources reported the decision, including Jack Curry of the YES Network and Buster Olney of ESPN. Boone’s deal also has a fourth-year option.

Aaron Boone is returning as the manager of the Yankees, according to a person who has been briefed on the matter. The Yankees will make an official announcement this morning. #yankees #boone — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 19, 2021

Aaron Boone's new contract with the Yankees is for three years, plus an option for 2025. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 19, 2021

Boone is 328-218 in his four seasons with the Yankees after first being hired before the 2018 season. Despite no previous managerial experience, his baseball IQ and communication were enough to beat out a more experienced candidate in longtime coach Hensley Meulens.

But Aaron Boone is coming back to a new dugout in 2022. Before he and the Yankees agreed to a new deal, hitting coach Marcus Thames and third base coach Phil Nevin were let go after the Yankees’ hitting and baserunning regressed badly. Nevin and Boone are particularly close, having grown up together in California, so who takes over in either role will be key to watch.

As for the Yankees Twitter fanatics who wanted him fired, give it a rest. Frustrating as Boone’s bullpen management is, he’s still an overall good manager. Hal Steinbrenner even put out the following statement supporting Boone.

Statement from Hal Steinbrenner. pic.twitter.com/E43nOmYFaf — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 19, 2021

Say what you want about Aaron Boone, folks. The front office and players love him, and now he’s here to stay.