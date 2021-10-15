Down goes Alabama!

Welcome to a world where Alabama has a loss on their ledger — and aren’t ranked No. 1 in the country any more. Bama’s stunning loss at Texas A&M on Saturday was one of a handful of games that made a huge impact on the top of the polls.

Iowa’s impressive win over Penn State was another significant game; two top-five teams playing an in-conference game this early in a season isn’t common (outside the SEC). There were tough losses, big scores and shocking results all over the country last weekend.

What will this weekend hold? Here are four games we’re watching:

#11 Kentucky @ #1 Georgia — 3:30 PM ET

#12 Oklahoma State @ #25 Texas — Noon ET

#19 BYU @ Baylor — 3:30 PM ET

Auburn @ #17 Arkansas — Noon ET

Now let’s jump into an overhauled weekly top ten, with a new name at the top.

1. Georgia (6-0)

The Bulldogs kept rolling this past weekend and, with the Alabama loss, become the new No. 1 in every poll and our top ten. Their defense has been dominant this season and the offense has enough weapons to blow people out. It’s a recipe for a championship. They’ll be tested this weekend, however.

Next Game: vs. #11 Kentucky — 3:30 PM ET

2. Iowa (6-0)

A Big Ten team is in the top-two in the polls and it isn’t Ohio State? No, it’s Iowa, who have three wins this season against teams that were ranked at the time. The good news for Hawkeye fans: they don’t play another team that’s currently ranked this season and are in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West.

Next Game: vs. Purdue — 3:30 PM ET

3. Cincinnati (6-0)

The Bearcats picked up the big win against Notre Dame and then beat Temple 52-3… so much for the let-down opportunity. Like Iowa, the schedule is incredibly favorable for Cincinnati and, with losses already on the books for Alabama, Ohio State and others, this might be the year for an outsider to crash the CFP party.

Next Game: vs UCF — Noon ET

4. Alabama (5-1)

Yes, Alabama lost this weekend but let’s not forget Texas A&M’s roster is full of early NFL Draft talent. That’s a great win for the Aggies; Alabama will likely be ok and still have a shot at the playoff if they can rebound and win out the rest of the way.

Next Game: @ Mississippi State — 7:00 PM ET

5. Michigan (6-0)

Has Jim Harbaugh finally found his offensive groove? Michigan has scored at least 30 in five of their six games and handled an improved Nebraska team this weekend. They haven’t played a tough team yet, but still have Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State coming on the schedule.

Next Game: 10/23 vs. Northwestern

6. Penn State (5-1)

The Nittany Lions lost a road game at Iowa over the weekend but came close to pulling out what would have been an impressive road victory. Like Michigan, this is a bye week for Penn State who get the Fighting Illini next.

Next Game: 10/23 vs. Illinois

7. Kentucky (6-0)

Yeah, Kentucky makes our top ten — in football. In the last two weeks the Wildcats have handled business against the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers in impressive fashion. Those two were a warm-up for the next one, which could be a program-defining game in Lexington.

Next Game: @ #1 Georgia — 3:30 PM ET

8. Oklahoma (6-0)

This past weekend’s rivalry game against Texas was an all-time classic. The Sooners escaped, but they’ve been hard to buy thus far. Oklahoma has played one ranked team (Texas) and their preseason Heisman candidate quarterback, Spencer Rattler, has played himself out of the conversations for the Heisman, the first round of the NFL Draft and potentially the starting job in Norman.

Next Game: vs TCU — 7:30 PM ET

9. Oregon (4-1)

Oregon lost at Stanford in their last game, but their win at Ohio State holds up as an impressive loss. They get the nod ahead of the Buckeyes because of that result.

Next Game: vs Cal — Fri. 10/15 10:30 PM ET

10. Ohio State (5-1)

Since losing to Oregon, the Buckeyes have outscored Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Maryland a combined 218-57. You read that right: Ohio State has averaged over 54 points per game in their last four. Their next big test will be at home against Penn State in two weeks.

Next Game: vs. Indiana — 10/23