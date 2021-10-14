New York Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames is out after four years on the job.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting the New York Yankees will not bring back hitting coach Marcus Thames for the 2022 season.

News: Yankees have informed hitting coach Marcus Thames that his contract will not be renewed for the 2022 season. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 14, 2021

Thames had served in his role for four seasons, but the Yankees’ offense took a significant step back in 2021. They ranked 23rd in MLB in hitting just .237 as a team, and New York ranked 19th in runs scored despite being sixth in home runs. The Yankees made the playoffs, but only thanks to clinching a Wild Card spot on the last day of the season. The bats, as they had been most of the season, were borderline silent in the AL Wild Card Game loss to Boston.

The Yankees have also not yet made a decision on manager Aaron Boone’s future, but Thames’ departure means the front office is ready for change. Stay tuned to ESNY for more updates.