Despite some changes in the middle of our College Football Power Rankings, Alabama and Georgia stay on top.

The college football season rolls along and even as some things change, Alabama and Georgia stay on top. These two SEC schools are on the road to a meeting in the SEC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is wide open for the taking. Penn State and Iowa are the biggest game of the weekend, but there are a number of great games on the docket.

Penn State @ Iowa — Two top-five teams trying to stay undefeated? Sign us up for this one.

Oklahoma vs. Texas — Even when Oklahoma and Texas are bad, the Red River Rivalry is great. Thankfully, both teams are in the top 25 right now.

Georgia @ Auburn — The Bulldogs are looking to beat a ranked SEC team for the second-straight week.

So what does our top 10 power rankings look like this week? Let’s take a look.

1. Alabama (5-0)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was awfully confident in the pregame against Alabama last week. That confidence turned out to be cockiness as Bama boat raced the Rebels. The Crimson Tide are here to stay.

Next Game: @ Texas A&M — 8:00 p.m. ET

2. Georgia (5-0)

Georgia is in the middle of a stretch of three consecutive games against ranked SEC opponents. The first one went well, to say the least. The Bulldogs posted 37 points en route to a shutout victory over Arkansas. Yes, Georgia is for real.

Next Game:

3. Iowa (5-0)

Iowa made a statement by going into College Park and laying an absolute beating on a previously undefeated Maryland squad. The road doesn’t get any easier. The Hawkeyes host No. 4 Penn State this weekend.

Next Game: vs. Penn State — 4:00 p.m.

4. Penn State (5-0)

Penn State exorcised some demons with a 24-0 beatdown of Indiana last year. Remember, Penn State blew a late lead against Indiana in their 2020 season-opener, which sent their entire season into a tailspin.

Next Game: @ Iowa — 4:00 p.m.

5. Oklahoma (5-0)

Although Oklahoma has looked shaky at times this year, they just keep winning. The Red River Rivalry is on deck for this weekend as the Sooners travel to the Cotton Bowl. Another win over Texas would keep this hot streak going.

Next Game: vs. Texas: 12:00 p.m.

6. Ohio State (4-1)

Ohio State stumbled against Oregon earlier this season, but they are starting to find their footing. The Buckeyes still have a chance to win the Big Ten and ultimately make the College Football Playoff. Don’t sleep on Ohio State.

Next Game: vs. Maryland — 12:00 p.m.

7. Oregon (4-1)

Oregon laid an egg on Saturday against Stanford Saturday, losing by a touchdown in overtime. The Ducks are still legit, but they need to bounce back with a convincing performance this weekend against Cal at home.

Next Game: vs. California — 10:30 p.m.

8. Cincinnati (5-0)

Are the Cincinnati Bearcats for real? It’s tough to tell this early in the season. They took down Notre Dame last weekend, but the Fighting Irish haven’t looked all that great this year. There aren’t a ton of big games left on the schedule for Cincinnati to make its case for the College Football Playoff.

Next Game: Friday vs. Temple — 7:30 p.m.

9. Michigan (5-0)

Although Michigan has yet to play a ranked opponent, they keep on winning. The Wolverines are flying under the radar in the Big Ten as other schools like Iowa, Penn State, and Ohio State get all the attention. Maybe that’s a good thing for Jim Harbaugh’s squad?

Next Game: @ Nebraska — 7:30 p.m.

10. BYU (5-0)

Despite BYU’s perfect record, they are facing an uphill battle. With their schedule and the way the CFP committee views non-power five teams, BYU is going to have to start stacking up blowout wins to climb to the top of the heap.

Next Game: vs. Boise State — 3:30 p.m.