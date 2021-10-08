Fan voting is open now!
On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2021 Hank Aaron Awards.
Since 1999, MLB has awarded the Hank Aaron Award to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award began in 1999 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record.
The New York Yankees‘ have a finalist: outfielder Aaron Judge.
After a spectacular year at the plate, @TheJudge44 has been named a Hank Aaron Award finalist. #AllRise
Vote for him here: https://t.co/oOGJs1QUUo pic.twitter.com/RaW5gM3uZu
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 8, 2021
A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.
The other finalists in the American League are:
- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr — Toronto
- Shohei Ohtani — LA Angels
- Salvador Perez — Kansas City
- Matt Olson — Oakland
- Jose Ramirez — Cleveland
- Cedric Mullins — Baltimore
The finalists in the National League are:
- Fernando Tatis, Jr — San Diego
- Juan Soto — Washington
- Bryce Harper — Philadelphia
- Nick Castellanos — Cincinnati
- Paul Goldschmidt — St. Louis
- Freddie Freeman — Atlanta
- Brandon Crawford — San Francisco
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET