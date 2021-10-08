Fan voting is open now!

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2021 Hank Aaron Awards.

Since 1999, MLB has awarded the Hank Aaron Award to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award began in 1999 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record.

The New York Yankees‘ have a finalist: outfielder Aaron Judge.

After a spectacular year at the plate, @TheJudge44 has been named a Hank Aaron Award finalist. #AllRise Vote for him here: https://t.co/oOGJs1QUUo pic.twitter.com/RaW5gM3uZu — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 8, 2021

A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.

The other finalists in the American League are:

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr — Toronto

Shohei Ohtani — LA Angels

Salvador Perez — Kansas City

Matt Olson — Oakland

Jose Ramirez — Cleveland

Cedric Mullins — Baltimore

The finalists in the National League are: