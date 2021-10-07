The Sabathias continue to work hard to improve their communities.

The Pitcchin Foundation founded by C.C. and Amber Sabathia’s has been raising money for inner-city youth for over 13 years. From Charity Softball Games and Bowling Nights to even organizing a crew for the New York City Marathon.

The charities’ many initiatives include an all-star baseball clinic, youth backpack program, and field renovations.

C.C. retired two years ago and like many retirees, he can now often be found on the golf course, so naturally, on Monday October 4th, the Pitcchin Foundation took its first crack at hosting a golf event.

The event took place at Alpine C.C. in Demarest, NJ, and was sponsored by Kaulig Companies.

As would be expected, it was a star-studded day. Guests included Michael Strahan, Willie Colon, Victor Cruz, Anthony Anderson, Aaron Hicks, Andruw Jones, Chris Young, Justin Tuck and many more.

C.C. spoke to me about what players were the ones to watch for on the course. “Andruw Jones is good, Chris Young is really good, there are some good guys here”.

Victor Cruz always comes out to support C.C., but when they go out to dinner Victor likes to go to Carbone, while C.C.may just be chilling at the course eating after the round.

Just like his time spent on the baseball field, C.C. Sabathia works hard at giving back to the community and has a great time doing so. Live events have had some serious challenges over the past year and a half, so when an organization can get people together for a good cause it has become all the more special.

To learn more about the Pitcchin Foundation visit pitcch.org.

Photos courtesy Pitcchin Foundation.