Photo Credit: Twitter @retro_baseball

Ken Singleton is retiring from the New York Yankees booth after more than two decades on the job.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees broadcast booth just won’t be the same following Sunday’s regular season finale. After 24 years, Ken Singleton will call it a career and retire from behind the microphone.

Singleton announced his retirement on the YES Network broadcast of Saturday’s game alongside longtime partner Michael Kay. Not surprisingly, he was universally celebrated almost immediately.

Ken Singleton was a household name long before he was a broadcaster. He played for 15 seasons, mostly for the Baltimore Orioles, and won a World Series with them in 1983. The dynamic switch-hitter retired with a .282 lifetime batting average and 246 home runs.

We’ll all miss the calls. “Look out!” on a pitch up and in. Or on a home run, “This one is GONE! A home run!”

But all good things must come to an end, and Ken Singleton has cemented his place in baseball history on both sides of the mic. Happy retirement, Ken. You deserve it!