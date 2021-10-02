Ken Singleton is retiring from the New York Yankees booth after more than two decades on the job.

The New York Yankees broadcast booth just won’t be the same following Sunday’s regular season finale. After 24 years, Ken Singleton will call it a career and retire from behind the microphone.

Singleton announced his retirement on the YES Network broadcast of Saturday’s game alongside longtime partner Michael Kay. Not surprisingly, he was universally celebrated almost immediately.

Congratulations to Ken Singleton, who will call it a career after tomorrow's game in the @YESNetwork booth. His Twitter handle of @29alltime is perfect, because Kenny is one of the all-time greats. We'll miss you! — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 2, 2021

Looked up the word “nice” in my thesaurus and first result: Ken Singleton. All the best to Ken, who just announced his retirement, effective after tomorrow’s game. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 2, 2021

Sad to hear @29alltime is retiring from YES booth. He’s the consummate pro and a great teammate. He’s also as nice a person and as prepared a broadcaster as I’ve ever met. Glad I put a #29 on my plastic Orioles helmet while playing Wiffle ball as a kid. Enjoy the golf, Kenny! — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 2, 2021

Ken Singleton was a household name long before he was a broadcaster. He played for 15 seasons, mostly for the Baltimore Orioles, and won a World Series with them in 1983. The dynamic switch-hitter retired with a .282 lifetime batting average and 246 home runs.

We’ll all miss the calls. “Look out!” on a pitch up and in. Or on a home run, “This one is GONE! A home run!”

But all good things must come to an end, and Ken Singleton has cemented his place in baseball history on both sides of the mic. Happy retirement, Ken. You deserve it!