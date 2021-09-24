It was another wild weekend of college football, but the biggest names in college football are standing pat in this week’s power rankings.

It’s another week of college football and another week where Alabama reigns supreme. The Crimson Tide were tested in Gainesville on Saturday, but they were able to hold off Florida to keep the undefeated season alive.

That was just one of the wild games this weekend. Here are two of the games we will be watching this weekend.

Texas A&M @ Arkansas: These are two potential challengers to mighty Alabama in the SEC West — Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

West Virginia @ Oklahoma: The Mountaineers come into Norman with momentum after beating Virginia Tech — Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

1. Alabama (3-0)

Nick Saban wasn’t a happy camper after Alabama’s win over Florida. The Gators fell behind big in the first half, but clawed their way back into the game late. Bama won’t fall out of the top spot despite the fact that they looked beatable for the first time in a long time.

Next Game: vs. Southern Miss, 7:30, SEC Network

2. Georgia (3-0)

Georgia maintains its firm grip on No. 2 after a thorough beatdown of South Carolina. Sure, the Gamecocks are not one of the top teams in the SEC, but the Bulldogs got the job done all the same.

Next Game: @ Vanderbilt, Noon, SEC Network

3. Oregon (3-0)

Oregon is the leader in the clubhouse in the Pac-12. They have a clear path to a College Football Playoff berth if they can continue to take care of business against lesser teams. They proved they belong with the big boys after beating Ohio State in Columbus.

Next Game: vs. Arizona, 10:30, ESPN

4. Iowa (3-0)

Don’t look now but the Iowa Hawkeyes might be a team to watch out for this year. In true Iowa fashion, they are winning games without much flash. They control the line of scrimmage and keep teams out of the endzone. It’s a simple game.

Next Game: vs. Colorado State, 3:30, FS1

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

Oklahoma hasn’t looked great this year, but they are still winning. Nebraska kept things close against the Sooners, but we still are having trouble dropping them out of the top five. As Big 12 play heats up, we will find out if the Sooners are for real.

Next Game: vs. West Virginia, 7:30, ABC

6. Penn State (3-0)

How can you tell if Penn State won last weekend? You don’t have to check the score, someone from Penn State will tell you. Despite their insufferable fans who believe that going to Penn State can substitute for a personality, the Nittany Lions answered a big question by beating the Auburn Tigers.

Next Game: vs. Villanova, Noon, Big Ten Network

7. Clemson (2-1)

Clemson is still licking its wounds from a Week 1 loss to Georgia. With that said, the Tigers still have a strong chance to make the College Football Playoff. They didn’t look great against Georgia Tech, but they still deserve a spot in the top 10.

Next Game: vs. NC State, 3:30, ESPN

8. Texas A&M (3-0)

Texas A&M entered the season with expectations that they could contend in the SEC. They have done nothing to lower those expectations thus far. They have a massive game against Arkansas this weekend.

Next Game: vs. Arkansas, 3:30, CBS

9. Florida (2-1)

How could a team lose a game and still jump into the top 10? That’s what happens when you give Alabama the toughest test they have seen in two years. The Gators proved that they are a forced to be reckoned with this year. An SEC East title could lead to a rematch with Bama in the SEC Championship Game.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee, 7:00, ESPN

10. Cincinnatti (3-0)

Cincinnatti still has work to do to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff. They beat a decent Indiana team in Week 3, but they needed a few breaks to bounce their way. This is the non-power five school with the best chance at the CFP.

Next Game: Saturday, Oct. 2, @ Notre Dame, 2:30, NBC