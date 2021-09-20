Luis Severino hasn’t appeared in a game for the New York Yankees since October 2019.

The New York Yankees have activated pitcher Luis Severino from the 60-day injured list, the team announced on social media. In a corresponding move, pitcher Sal Romano was released.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Reinstated RHP Luis Severino (#40) from the 60-day injured list.

•Released RHP Sal Romano from the roster. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 20, 2021

This is in line with what manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Indians. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Severino can be expected to pitch anywhere from one to three innings out of the bullpen.

Considering Severino missed all of 2020 recovering from Tommy John surgery and was delayed this year by groin and shoulder trouble, this is a big deal. The New York Yankees need to finish strong while also keeping their bullpen fresh. Severino could be a big help in this role, especially given Jameson Taillon is still out with ankle trouble.

This is also a way to see how well Severino’s recovery has come along. He won 19 games in 2018 despite second-half struggles, but then missed most of 2019 with lingering shoulder issues. He is also due $11 million in 2021, the last year of a four-year, $40 million extension signed prior to 2019.

