There are a few significant changes coming next year.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released the Cup Series schedule for next year. And there are some big changes that fans should be aware of when planning their viewing for 2022.

The most significant changes comes to a preseason event: the Busch Clash is moving to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It had been on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Another big change comes to the playoff schedule.

The first round will be held at Darlington-Kansas-Bristol. Kansas is replacing Richmond; that course previously hosted the third round.

The second round will be at the Texas-Talladega-Charlotte road course, replacing Vegas.

And the third round will be held at Las Vegas-Homestead-Martinsville. Vegas flips spots with Texas; Homestead replace Kansas in the third round.

Instead of four Saturday night races, next year’s schedule features only three. The rest of the Cup Series races will be on Sundays — including Easter Sunday.

St. Louis is getting an event at the Gateway (formally named the World Wide Technology Raceway) on June 5. The race, which had been at Pocono Raceway, leaves Pocono with one race next year instead of two.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule