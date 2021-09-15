Judge named the Yankees’ recipient of the prestigious award.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) announced each team’s winners of the 2021 Heart and Hustle Award.

Aaron Judge has been named the Yankees’ winner of the award.

You can view the entire list of team winners here.

The Heart and Hustle Award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

The award, which is marking it’s 16th annual winners (with the exception of 2020), is the only award in MLB that is voted on by former players; voting is conducted before the All-Star break.

The overall winner will be announced mid-November on MLB Network. Because of the pandemic, the award was not given out in 2020. All alumni and active players will vote to select the final winner.