The Bills are still the favorite to win the AFC East even after losing their regular-season opener to the Steelers.

Week 1 has concluded for each of the four AFC East teams. One game won’t tell the whole story of a team’s season, no. However, every result still counts from now until early February.

Shockingly, the Bills dropped their season opener to Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers Sunday. The FanDuel Sportsbook odds still have Buffalo favored to win the AFC East though, just like they did prior to the regular season.

Bills: -110

Dolphins: +175

Patriots: +440

Jets: +2200

Bills -110: Why I like this play

Relax, Bills fans. It was just one loss.

Josh Allen and this great roster that additionally includes the highly talented Stefon Diggs will bounce back next week against a Dolphins team they can certainly beat.

The bottom line is this: In the long run, I trust Allen much more than I do Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Zach Wilson when it comes to winning this division.

Despite the 0-1 start, Buffalo is still the best team in the AFC East and taking them to win the division at -110 is the right move.

Dolphins +175: Why I don’t like this play

The Dolphins are atop the division at 1-0.

That won’t be the case for long though.

While Miami sports a good coaching staff and roster, I’m not high on Tagovailoa. I don’t think the organization really is either considering the Dolphins were recently reported to be in the Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes.

I just don’t see Tagovailoa finishing as the division-winning quarterback over Allen.

Patriots +440: Why I don’t like this play

I think the Patriots could actually be a playoff team. Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick and the organization was productive in both free agency and the draft.

They’re still led by a rookie quarterback who could make mistakes though, which may prevent the ceiling of their potential win total from becoming too high.

Jets +2200: Why I don’t like this play

This isn’t the Jets‘ year.

Zach Wilson should be exciting to watch, Corey Davis is a great addition, and I believe Robert Saleh is the right man for the head coaching job.

But this is a developmental season for this young Gang Green squad. Expect five or six wins for New York this year, which won’t win them the AFC East (if only they were in the NFC East).