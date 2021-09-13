Gleyber Torres is moving back to second base after continued defensive struggles at shortstop.

The New York Yankees are moving Gleyber Torres back to second base after ongoing defensive issues. Manager Aaron Boone announced the decision in Monday’s pregame press conference, while also adding Gio Urshela would switch from third base to shortstop.

Many sources reported the announcement, including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Boone also added the versatile DJ LeMahieu would be the regular third baseman going forward.

Boone said he moved Gleyber Torres to 2B in order to “take some pressure off him.” It could be more than a one-day thing, he said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2021

Boone said he is looking to Gio Urshela to play SS, beginning tomorrow. DJ LeMahieu at 3B going forward. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2021

JB’s Take

Since the Yankees gave him regular starts at shortstop in 2019, Torres has struggled mightily with what is supposed to be his natural position. He has a career defensive runs saved (DRS) of -26 at shortstop and his outs above average (OAA) are -15.

In contrast, those same numbers for him as a second baseman are only a -6 DRS and a -11 OAA. Gio Urshela, meanwhile, has a +36 DRS and a -1 OAA in just 153 career innings at shortstop. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but also a testament to the Yankees’ current desperation.

This decision comes on the heels of what was a very rough week for Gleyber Torres. In the past week, he has committed three errors at shortstop to bring his season total to 18. That’s not good for any player, let alone one playing for a team that has underachieved all season and is now fighting for a playoff spot.

All this to say, the New York Yankees are at a point where they will try literally anything and everything to get back on a winning streak and close the season with a playoff spot. If that means shaking up the infield to this degree, so be it.

And if this doesn’t work, then maybe we’ll spend the offseason bandying about the names of prospects like Anthony Volpe and/or Oswald Peraza, and maybe they’ll be next to fill Derek Jeter’s iconic shoes.