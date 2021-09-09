Stan Fischler among three being inducted in 2021.

On Thursday, the USA Hockey Hall of Fame announced its induction class for 2021: Paul Holmgren, Peter McNab and Stan Fischler.

Fischler is considered America’s foremost hockey historian, covering hockey over eight decades. He is the author or co-author of 100 books on hockey; his words have preserved the history of game for future generations. For more than 40 years he was a voice so many fans associated with the Rangers, Islanders and Devils.

His work has chronicled the careers of so many players who have already been inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame, the question is: what took so long for Fischler to get in?

Fichler’s ties to hockey in New York and New Jersey go back to the beginning of his career. He’s been in the middle of all eight of the area’s modern-era Stanley Cup championships: the Islanders winning four straight between 1980 and 1983, the Rangers in 1994 and the Devils in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

Those highs were decades in the making. Right out of college, Fischler joined the Rangers as a publicist. His first writing gigs were with the Brooklyn Eagle and later the New York Journal-American from 1955 through 1966. His work has also been featured in the New York Times, The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News.

He joins a couple other tremendous contributors to USA Hockey in McNab and Holmgren in what is a marvelous class for the USA Hockey Hall of Fame.

