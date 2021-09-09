Zack Britton won’t pitch for the New York Yankees until at least late next season after undergoing major elbow surgery.

The New York Yankees can’t get anything to go their way this week.

Manager Aaron Boone said during Thursday’s pregame press conference that lefty reliever Zack Britton underwent UCL reconstruction on his left elbow and also had a bone chip removed. This means Britton likely won’t pitch again until late next season at the absolute earliest.

Zack Britton had UCL reconstruction and repair surgery in addition to having a bone chip removed, Aaron Boone said. That’s essentially Tommy John surgery. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 9, 2021

Britton had been on the IL since mid-late August and Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported Aug. 31 that the veteran lefty would have surgery. Now, we know just how serious the surgery was. Britton is joined on the injured list by righty Jameson Taillon, who will miss time with an ankle tendon injury.

Thus ends a long and, essentially, lost season for Zack Britton. His offseason recovery was upended by everything from a severe case of COVID-19 in January to elbow surgery done during spring training. The Yankees are also without star bullpen arm Jonathan Loaisiga, who is out with shoulder soreness.

Now, Britton ends his season with a career-worst 5.89 ERA and one save in just 22 appearances. In his absence, expect the Yankees to lean on a returning Michael King and maybe feature a young arm like Luis Gil in the bullpen.

The Yankees have lost nine of 11 and seek to avoid being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Stay tuned to ESNY for any further developments.