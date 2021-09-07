The spiraling New York Yankees now may have to do without ace Gerrit Cole after he left Tuesday’s game with an injury.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with hamstring tightness, according to the team.

Gerrit Cole left tonight's game with left hamstring tightness. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2021

Cole was struggling with his breaking pitches all evening and left the game rather abruptly. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire, didn’t cover the plate well, and then exited with a trainer.

The New York Yankees have gone 2-7 since their 13-game winning streak and now might have to complete the season without Gerrit Cole. Heading into tonight’s game, he was 16-4 with a 2.74 ERA.

