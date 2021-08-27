Aroldis Chapman made history in Oakland on Thursday night.

The New York Yankees picked up their 12th straight win on Thursday night. It was another close contest, but they were able to escape with the win.

Closing things out was Aroldis Chapman, who has had his share of struggles recently but got the job done.

The save was his 24th of the season. More significantly, Chapman reached 300 career saves.

Chapman is now tied with Jason Isringhausen and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter for 29th all-time in saves.

The seven-time all-star has split his career between Cincinnati, New York and, briefly but famously, Chicago. Between 2010-15, Chapman saved 146 games for the Reds.

He joined the Yankees before the 2016 season and was traded to the Cubs during that season (for, among others, Gleyber Torres). In his partial season with the Cubs — that ended with Chicago’s first World Series championship in 108 years — he saved 16 regular-season games.

As a Yankee, Chapman has saved 138 games.

He’s nowhere close to Mariano Rivera’s major league record 652 career saves — all of which came with the Yankees.

But Chapman is now three saves behind Sparky Lyle for fourth in franchise history. He needs 13 saves to tie Goose Gossage for third in Yankees history. Dave Righetti (224) ranks second in club history.

Among Cuban closers, Chapman is No. 1 all-time. Raisel Iglesias ranks second with 133.

Chapman also ranks ninth all-time among Cuban pitchers with 977 strikeouts. Next on the list: Orlando “el Duque” Hernandez with 1,086. Luis Tiant (2,416) leads all Cuban pitchers in career Ks.