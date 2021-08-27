Aaron Judge New York Yankees
Judge puts a smile on another face.

Leen Amin

New York Yankees superstar right fielder Aaron Judge made one of his biggest fans’ day on the team’s roadtrip in Oakland.

On Aug. 18th Mason Ferrulli, a four-time cancer survivor and huge sports fan, went viral after pulling a one of one baseball card of Judge.

Judge came across the video and through his All Rise Foundation, was able to meet Mason at the Yankees’ game against the A’s on Thursday.

Not many people get to say they pull rare cards of their favorite player and then meet them. Mason is one lucky guy!