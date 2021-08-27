Judge puts a smile on another face.

New York Yankees superstar right fielder Aaron Judge made one of his biggest fans’ day on the team’s roadtrip in Oakland.

On Aug. 18th Mason Ferrulli, a four-time cancer survivor and huge sports fan, went viral after pulling a one of one baseball card of Judge.

Meet Mason Ferrulli, a 4x cancer survivor and huge sports fan. Here's his reaction to pulling a 1 of 1 Aaron Judge card 👏 (via masonferrulli23/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZY2RKvlE4u — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 18, 2021

Judge came across the video and through his All Rise Foundation, was able to meet Mason at the Yankees’ game against the A’s on Thursday.

Dreams do come true! Many many people sent the video of cancer survivor @masonferrulli23 opening the 1 of 1 BB card of AJ. His reaction moved the country. Last night, in OAK, they met. A ton of kids hope to meet their fav player. Rarely can it happen. When it does though,🔥 pic.twitter.com/L7BDlVifqx — All Rise Foundation (@AllRiseOfficial) August 27, 2021

Not many people get to say they pull rare cards of their favorite player and then meet them. Mason is one lucky guy!