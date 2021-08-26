It’s on the ice — and it’s in the game.

On Thursday morning, EA Sports finally released the gameplay trailer for this year’s NHL 22 game.

The game is available for pre-order now, and will be live for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 & PS4 systems on Oct. 15.

THE WAIT IS OVER. Check the all new @EASPORTSNHL gameplay trailer 👀 Pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/ypVGBQpUYS pic.twitter.com/FIAXXdQ92c — NHL (@NHL) August 26, 2021

Once again, the detail shown in the trailer is exceptional. And the enhanced player features look like an upgrade from previous versions of the game.

The Seattle Kraken join the game. It was interesting to see how EA Sports created the in-arena experience at Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the Kraken, without having seen a game played there.

Are you buying the game? Let us know what you think of the trailer!