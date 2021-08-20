A foot injury will keep Rafa from playing in the US Open this year.

On Friday morning, Rafael Nadal announced on Twitter that he will not play in this year’s US Open because of a left foot injury.

Hola todos: quería comunicaros que desgraciadamente tengo que poner fin a la temporada 2021.

Sinceramente llevo un año sufriendo mucho más de lo que debería con con mi pie y necesito tomarme un tiempo. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 20, 2021

The tweet translates as: “Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I’ve been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.”

Nadal, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, struggled with the injury at the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The injury also led to an early exit in recent tournaments in Washington and Toronto.

The 35-year-old had a 24-5 record this year before the injury ended his season. He has earned almost $125 million in his career since turning pro in 2001.