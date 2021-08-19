Thiem’s 2021 season is over because of a wrist injury.

Last year, Austrian Dominic Thiem took a major step forward in his tennis career. The 17-time tour-level champion won his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open.

Unfortunately, Thiem announced on Wednesday that he won’t be able to defend his title.

Thiem is currently ranked sixth on the tour.

On June 22, Thiem suffered a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of his right wrist during his match against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships. His team announced he would wear a splint for several weeks.

The injury has not progressed as well as he had hoped, and now Thiem is going to focus on the 2022 season instead of trying to play hurt.

The 27-year-old turned pro in 2011. He has a 9-9 record this year but owns a career mark of 309-166. Thiem reached a career-high ranking of third in the world in March of last year. According to the ATP’s website, Thiem has made $28 million in career winnings.