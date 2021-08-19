Local kids get a shot at glory this weekend.

Toms River East Little League of New Jersey will play in their first game at the Little League World Series this evening. The Toms River squad will face Hastings (Neb.) at 5 p.m. ET in a Hank Aaron Bracket first round game.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The 2021 Little League World Series is being limited to only domestic teams because of COVID, so the top two teams in each region got an invite to South Williamsport for the exciting weekend.

Toms River is not new to the LLWS stage, however.

Among the names on the roster is Carson Frazier. One of his uncles, Jeff, was a key member of Toms Rivers’ trip to the LLWS in 1995.

His other uncle, longtime major leaguer Todd Frazier, was a member of the Toms River East American team that won the Little League World Series championship in 1998. He went 4-for-4 in the title game, including a leadoff home run. He was also the winning pitcher against Kashima, Japan in the championship game.

Carson’s father, Charlie, did not make it to the LLWS like his two brothers, however. Now his son will play on the biggest stage in Little League.

This year’s team finished second in the Mid-Atlantic Region, losing the regional championship game 10-3 to Pennsylvania.

You can view the full brackets and follow the action live online through Little League International’s website here.