Let’s finish the fight in 2021 first!

The Yankees are pushing for a 2021 playoff berth at the moment, but Major League Baseball still released the full schedule for Spring Training games in 2022 on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees will open their Grapefruit League schedule with a split-squad day on February 26. Some Yankees will host the Phillies while others will visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Click here for the full Yankees 2022 Spring Training Schedule.

Here are a few more highlights from the Yankees’ schedule (including split-squad games):