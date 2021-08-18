Let’s finish the fight in 2021 first!
The Yankees are pushing for a 2021 playoff berth at the moment, but Major League Baseball still released the full schedule for Spring Training games in 2022 on Wednesday.
The New York Yankees will open their Grapefruit League schedule with a split-squad day on February 26. Some Yankees will host the Phillies while others will visit the Baltimore Orioles.
Click here for the full Yankees 2022 Spring Training Schedule.
Here are a few more highlights from the Yankees’ schedule (including split-squad games):
- the Yankees first full road game is at the Red Sox on Feb. 27.
- the Yankees’ only home game against Boston is March 7.
- the Yankees will face the Blue Jays once each week of Spring Training.
- the Yankees’ Spring Training finale is at the Tigers on March 27.
- the Yankees’ full home finale for the spring schedule is March 25 vs. the Nationals. They do have a split-squad game (home/away) on March 26.
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET