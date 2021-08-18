Anthony Rizzo is back with the New York Yankees after recovering from COVID-19.

The New York Yankees will welcome back first baseman Anthony Rizzo on Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic tweeted that Rizzo would bat second and play first base.

Anthony Rizzo was the last New York Yankees player to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month following a mini-outbreak of breakthrough cases among teammates. Since arriving from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, he is batting .281 with three homers, six RBI and a .963 OPS.

This also complicates the future of Luke Voit, who led the majors in home runs last year. He has struggled with injuries all year and figures to see a dip in playing time with Anthony Rizzo back. Naturally, he isn’t particularly thrilled about it.

But Rizzo’s lefty bat brings more balance to the Yankees lineup in the immediate, and it’s great to see him back. Tonight, we’ll let ourselves enjoy his return and worry about Luke Voit later.