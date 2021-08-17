Are you ready for brand logos on NHL sweaters? Because it’s coming!

On Tuesday, Sportico is reporting the National Hockey League will begin having advertisements on its jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

According to the report, the NHL board of governors unanimously voted to approve the ad policy. Sportico reports clubs are now free to begin negotiating with potential sponsors.

The logos will be slightly bigger than the ads placed on NBA jerseys. The NBA started putting ads on the front of their jerseys for the 2017-18 season. Sportico reports the logos on NHL jerseys will need to fit in a rectangle measuring 3 inches by 3.5 inches.

The NHL allowed logos on player helmets during the 2021 season as a make-whole for significant brand partners for NHL teams. Commissioner Gary Bettman told the media teams made more than $100 million through the helmet sticker program.