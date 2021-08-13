How have The Martian and Anthony Volpe been performing since their promotions?

We’re now in the middle of August and the Yankees have a rare off day. So what better time than now to catch up with the Yankees’ most hyped prospect, Jasson Dominguez?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Tarpons (@tampatarpons)

Dominguez has appeared in 19 games with the Tampa Tarpons since being promoted. He’s currently slashing .237/.306/.382 with two home runs and nine RBI. He’s been batting leadoff primarily for the Tarpons.

Volpe taking off

The player who made the most noise in Tampa was shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Volpe, 20, still leads the Tarpons with 12 home runs, 49 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 54 games. He has maintained his lead in those stats for the team despite being promoted to Hudson Valley in mid-July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Renegades (@hvrenegades)

After slashing .302/.455/.623 with Tampa, Volpe earned the promotion to High-A. He has continued to have a terrific 2021 campaign. He’s slashing .316/.409/.600 with six home runs, five stolen bases and 17 RBI in 24 games since his promotion.

Volpe was the Yankees’ first round pick (30th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft. He played high school ball at The Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) in 2019 with future Vanderbilt standout Jack Leiter. New York was able to sign Volpe for $2,740,300 that year. The Yankees also selected Leiter, who opted to go the college route; he was the second overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Volpe is currently ranked the Yankees’ No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline.