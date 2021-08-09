Gleyber Torres will miss at least ten days after spraining his thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The New York Yankees announced Monday that shortstop Gleyber Torres was placed on the injured list with a sprained left thumb.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain.

•Recalled RHP Nick Nelson (#79) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 9, 2021

In a further corresponding move, the Yankees promoted infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Torres suffered the injury while stealing second base in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He was examined by a trainer, but remained in the game and also made two more plate appearances before Tyler Wade replaced him in the ninth inning. After the game, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone said Torres would get an MRI and that there was “some concern there.”

There is no timetable for Gleyber Torres to return to the field, but sprained thumbs usually mean at least two weeks. In the meantime, Wade should fill in at shortstop while he recovers, and the switch-hitting Velazquez might too.

2021 has been a rough year for Gleyber Torres. After hitting .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI in 2019, he has batted just .251 with nine home runs and 58 RBI. Torres’ defense at shortstop has also been an issue.

Hopefully, his absence is short and the New York Yankees keep playing well while he recovers.