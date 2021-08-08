Anthony Rizzo tested positive for COVID-19 and is the latest of the New York Yankees to hit the IL because of it.

The New York Yankees have placed new popular first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the COVID-19 injured list, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Anthony Rizzo tested positive for Covid, Aaron Boone said. He is on the IL. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 8, 2021

Speaking to manager Aaron Boone, Adler further reported Rizzo as having “light symptoms.”

In a corresponding move, the Yankees activated Luke Voit off the injured list. Fans will recall he led MLB in home runs in 2020, but knee and oblique issues have limited him to just 29 games this year. He is hitting .241 with just three home runs and 11 RBI.

As for Anthony Rizzo, he will be out for at least ten days. He admitted in June that he is unvaccinated, but he is also a cancer survivor whose treatment depleted his immune system.

Since joining the Yankees, Rizzo has made an immediate impact. He is batting .281 with three home runs, six RBI, and a .963 OPS while also providing great defense at first base. Now, he joins a growing list of Yankees on the COVID list. Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and Gary Sanchez all tested positive this week.

Here’s hoping for two things. First and foremost, that Anthony Rizzo recovers quickly from the virus. Second, that the New York Yankees continue to play well despite ongoing COVID issues.