The surging New York Yankees are losing their All-Star closer as Aroldis Chapman heads to the IL with elbow inflammation.

The New York Yankees are going to be working with a shorthanded bullpen for the foreseeable future. The team announced on Saturday that Aroldis Chapman is heading to the injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 8/6) with left elbow inflammation.

This injury comes at an inopportune time. The Yankees are scratching and clawing their way back into the postseason. Entering Saturday, they are 5.5 games behind the Rays in the American League East and 1.5 games back of the Athletics in the Wild Card race.

Chapman’s injury comes one day after the Yankees had a “bullpen” game. Nine different relievers pitched in New York’s 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

It’s unclear if Chapman’s injury is serious or just a slight speed bump. New York looks to win its fifth game in a row on Saturday afternoon when Andrew Heaney takes the mound.