The hobby is hot, and Saturday marks a national day for collectors to celebrate.

We recently highlighted the amazing production at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago. It was an amazing weekend celebrating the red-hot sports collectors industry with money flying as fans tried to grab cards of their favorite players — or invest in cards they believe will increase in value.

Saturday, Aug. 7 is National Baseball Card Day. Hundreds of card and collectible shops across the national will be offering deals and exclusive cards this weekend for fans who buy Topps cards.

Each year, Topps produces a set of cards specifically for National Baseball Card Day. While so many aspects of the industry have become expensive, National Baseball Card Day is free. Visit a local card shop on the list and pick up a free pack of cards!

However, if you spend $10 on Topps product beginning Saturday you can get your hands on unique cards just for this weekend featuring Fernando Tatis Jr. or Alec Bohm.

Each team has one player represented in the total set, but this year there will be two current members of the Mets. Jacob deGrom is the Mets’ card, but Javier Báez will be featured one of what might be his final cards in a Cubs’ jersey in the set.

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ representative in the set. However, there are two Yankees available in the limited autograph set: catcher Gary Sanchez and prospect Estevan Florial.

Dozens of card shops in New York will participate in offering these exclusive cards. Click here for the full list to find a shop near you.

There will also be giveaways at stadiums across Major League Baseball. Here are the dates for giveaways across MLB.

Unfortunately, the Mets’ giveaway has already passed. But there are opportunities to grab cards at other stadiums in the coming weeks.

Let us know if you head out and shop this weekend! We want to know what you pull out of a pack and who your favorite players are to collect. Tag us on Twitter and use the official social media hashtag for the day: #TOPPSNBCD.