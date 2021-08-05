The Yankees’ farm system didn’t get much respect from ESPN’s analyst.

On Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN published an updated top 50 prospects across baseball. The New York Yankees are well represented.

The Yankees paid a premium to add left-handed bats Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo to the major league lineup before the deadline. They sent outfielder Kevin Alcantara and pitcher Alex Vizcaino to the Cubs after trading infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith to the Rangers.

The surprise in ESPN’s rankings was the omission of the Yankees’ most hyped prospect, Jasson Dominguez. He was an honorable mention, but did not make McDaniel’s top 50 overall.

The Yankees did have two prospects make the top 50, however. Here’s how their top prospects ranked among the top future stars in the game with McDaniel’s comments.

26. Anthony Volpe, SS

Comments: “I noted the success of the Yankees’ scouting and development after the Gallo deal, and Volpe is another example. He was a first-round prep shortstop light on tools for the draft position but long on feel and makeup. That potential is now showing up in a big way, with 17 home runs in 72 games and above-average plate-discipline numbers.”

42. Oswald Peraza, SS

Comments: “You might notice a trend in this area of the list: Peraza is another toolsy, up-the-middle position player with plus run, defend and throwing tools. He is 21 years old and performing pretty well in Double-A, with a hit-over-power approach. He looks like a solid, high-probability everyday shortstop.”

Catcher Austin Wells joined Dominguez in the 20 players who “just missed” the cut.