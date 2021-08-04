The New York Yankees will open the season in two different Texas cities and also face some NL Central squads.

MLB has released its team schedules for the 2022 season and the New York Yankees have some interesting matchups. The full schedule can be seen here.

2022 schedule highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/DrvBOKoVET — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2021

Per MLB’s official release, Opening Day will fall on March 31. On that same day, the Yankees will start their season with four games against the Texas Rangers. Next, the Yankees will travel to Houston for three games with the archrival Astros.

As for the home opener, that comes on April 7 when the Boston Red Sox visit for four games.

The rest of the schedule has some great series too. The Los Angeles Angels visit again May 31-June 2, and the Subway Series with the New York Mets is on per usual.

Regarding the rest of interleague play, the Yankees can look forward to some fun NL Central opponents. New York plays the Cincinnati Reds in July and will also face the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now, all the New York Yankees need to do is dominate this schedule accordingly en route to the World Series.