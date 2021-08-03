Oh, now we want to comment about the World Series?

If you’re familiar with the career of Piers Morgan, you’ll undoubtedly know that the British blowhard has never been shy when a hot take can make waves.

After the United States lost to Japan in the Olympic baseball tournament on Monday morning, Morgan decided it was time to put the World Series on blast.

Given America just lost to Japan at baseball in the Olympics, it may be time to stop calling the USA domestic baseball competition 'The World Series'. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 2, 2021

Shut up, Piers.

Indeed, Morgan has said a lot of stupid things in his life. It’s kind of his thing. Saying dumb stuff is, frankly, why he is still on television (wherever he is still on air).

But this is so hilariously off-base it needs to be checked.

A Global Game

On what basis can Major League Baseball claim its World Series is the championship awarded to the team of the best players in the world?

Maybe the fact that MLB is the home of the best players on the planet.

On Opening Day this season, MLB announced 256 players from 20 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States were on 2021 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.

That figure represents 28.3 percent of total players.

The 20 countries/territories represented in that data marks the second-highest total behind 21 in 2018; it’s tied with 2019 and 2020 for that distinction.

And baseball is only becoming a more global game.

Furthermore, MLB announced the league will have 137 media partners broadcasting games and highlights to 223 countries and territories in up to 15 languages globally during the 2021 season.

The Faces of the Game

When you consider the “face of the game” today, some have argued about who should be considered. We aren’t going to name the face of baseball, but let’s consider a few options.

Shohei Ohtani might be the American League MVP this season. He was born in Japan, and plays in Anaheim (or is it Los Angeles?).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is probably his stiffest competition for the AL MVP this year. He was born in Canada, while his father was playing for the Montreal Expos, but is from the Dominican Republic.

Last year’s AL MVP, José Abreu of the White Sox, is from Cuba. As are his teammates, Luis Robert and Yoán Moncada.

Fernando Tatís Jr. is arguably the most exciting player in the game today, putting on a show almost daily for the Padres. He, too, is from the Dominican Republic.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is from Venezuela. His teammate and best friend, Ozzie Albies, is from Curaçao.

The future of the Mets’ middle infield — Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez — are from Puerto Rico. As is Red Sox manager Alex Cora. And Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

So while Morgan might be happy to take his shots at the World Series, he’s wrong. Painfully wrong.

Piers: Keep America out of your mouth. And don’t start talking about baseball or the World Series.