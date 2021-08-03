The MLBPAA announced each team’s winners of this year’s awards.

On Tuesday, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) announced the 30 preliminary winners of the 2021 Heart and Hustle Award. Each team named a winner.

The New York Yankees have named Aaron Judge their winner.

The New York Mets have named outfielder Kevin Pillar their winner.

And new Mets infielder Javier Báez was named the Cubs’ winner.

Báez is one of four winners in the National League who were traded at before the deadline: Trea Turner (Washington), Eduardo Escobar (Arizona) and Adam Frazier (Pittsburgh) were also named winners.

The Heart and Hustle Award honors active players “who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.” The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only MLB award voted on by former players.

This is the 16th year the MLBPAA has presented the award. Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner won the overall award in 2017. New Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo won the overall award in 2015.

Voting was conducted before the All-Star break. The overall winner will be announced mid-November on MLB Network.